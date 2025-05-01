Woman’s Fiancé Moved In And Instantly Shared His Dislike For Her Indoor Cat, But When He Let It Out Of The House On Purpose, She Wasn’t Letting It Go

Imagine being a cat person and then getting engaged only to find out your fiancé is not a cat person.

Not only is this woman’s fiancé not a cat person, he also lets her daughter’s indoor cat out of the house on purpose, hoping it will get lost.

Naturally, she was mad about it, but now she’s second-guessing her reaction.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for blowing up on my fiancé in front of his family for getting my daughter’s cat out of the house? I (f, 35) got engaged to my fiancé Eric (m, 37) 2 months ago. He moved in with me and my daughter Zoey (f, 13). Everything was going well until he started complaining about Zoey’s cat. This is strange because the cat is so sweet and quiet most of the time and so I had no idea what the issue was exactly.

Things escalated.

Anyways, he went from complaining about the cat to making demands about her. He gave Zoey a list of places the cat can/can’t go, things she’s “allowed” to touch, banned her from places like the kitchen and sofa (Zoey’s favorite place to cuddle with her cat). Zoey showed me this list and I had an argument with him.

But this was to no avail, even though it was their house first.

I told him he needed to stop this because it was ridiculous.

He ranted about this being his house too now and how he expects things to change after we get married. Few days ago, I was at work and got a call from Zoey crying, saying her cat wasn’t in her room and in the house. I freaked out too and went home to look for her. Zoey and I looked for 2 hours before a neighbor of ours brought her and told us that he saw Eric leaving her outside and getting in his car and leaving.

Things quickly reached a boiling point after that.

I was surprised and quite angry. Zoey took her cat and went back inside. I immediately drove to my future in-laws’ home where Eric said he’d be. The second I saw him sitting with his family I went off and blew up at him in front of everyone. His mom asked what was happening and I told her that her son got my daughter’s INDOOR cat outside the house, probably hoping for her to get lost.

That was cruel and sneaky. But he still insisted he was right.

He argued about wanting me to stop spouting “nonsense” and go home and we’d talk there, but I refused. It got worse and I ended up leaving after his family flipped out at him. He sent a bunch of texts talking about “the stunt” I pulled in front of his family.

He denied it, but she had a way to verify it.

He said that he didn’t mean to leave the cat out, but after checking the cams I confirmed it. He still insisted that I humiliated him in front of his family and tried to turn them against him. He’s been staying with a friend and has stopped calling and texting. AITA?

He clearly doesn’t like cats and at some point will make her choose between him and the cat.

Choose the cat!

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Yup.

This commenter sounds baffled.

Simple like that.

Another reader chimes in.

I agree.

It’s the cat’s home first, her and her daughter’s home second…

And now it will never be that guy’s home.

