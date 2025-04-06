Woman’s Pescatarian Friend Received A Meaty Dish In A Restaurant, But Even After They Fixed Their Mistake And Compensated Them, She Still Left A Bad Review

Dealing with dietary restrictions can be difficult, especially when eating out.

AITA for telling my pescatarian friend it’s her fault she ate meat I (23, F) went out to dinner with my friend (25, F) over the weekend at a restaurant in our town. She’s been a pescatarian since she was 14 and is a huge advocate for eating less meat. I am an omnivore, but I respect her lifestyle choices, especially as she doesn’t shame me for my decisions.

We’d never been to this restaurant before so we were excited to try something new. She ordered a squid dish and I ordered a beef dish. When our food arrived, we noticed her squid looks a little strange as it has pieces of what seems like dark meat in it.

She takes a bite and then calls the waiter over, asking if there’s meat in it. The waiter confirms the wrong item was given to our table and apologises profusely (he didn’t serve us), taking the dish away and promising the food will be remade correctly and taken off our bill.

My friend, at the time, accepts this and says that she understands mistakes happen.

I asked her if she was okay as she seems a little thrown off (understandably), and she says she’s fine but obviously disappointed. Her correct dish arrives and the waiter again apologizes to us and she seems okay from this point on. At the end of our meal, the restaurant brought us complimentary deserts as an apology and, when we pay (just for my dish and drinks), she leaves a tip.

The next day, I have a look at the restaurant on Google and can see she’s left a bad review (1/5 stars). In the review she details how they brought the wrong item, how distraught she is as a result of their mistake, and demanding compensation (even though the item was taken off our bill and we got free cake).

I’m not defending the restaurant as this lack of care is definitely a serious fault, but when the waitress who seated us asked us for any allergies or dietary requirements, she didn’t mention she didn’t eat meat. She only brought it up after the wrong dish was made.

I texted her, asking why she left such a poor review and she said that the mistake was ‘unacceptable’. I then told her that it was partially her fault that she ate meat because we both noted that her dish looked like it had meat when it was first brought out, and that she should’ve asked the waiter first before eating it. She then retaliated and said I was being insensitive and is no longer replying to me. I just think it’s odd that she said everything was fine AND left a tip to then complain on google. AITA?

