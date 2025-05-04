May 4, 2025 at 8:48 am

A Five Guys Customer Wasn’t Happy About Being Asked To Tip When She Went To A Restaurant. – ‘I should have went to the grocery store.’

Is there anything we aren’t asked to tip for these days?

It’s getting to be pretty out of control!

A woman named Sabira posted a video on TikTok and explained why she wasn’t happy about asking to tip after she ordered food from a Five Guys restaurant.

Sabira said that she paid $26 for a bacon cheeseburger, small fries, and a strawberry milkshake…and then was asked if she’d like to tip.

She said, “Five Guys just asked me if I wanted to tip. Mind you, I just came in and got my own food.”

Sabira said, “I should have went to the grocery store. And they asked me if I wanted to leave a tip…”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Tipping is getting out of hand #tipping #fiveguys #tippingculture #america

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared a story.

Five Guys is already pretty expensive as it is…

