A Five Guys Customer Wasn’t Happy About Being Asked To Tip When She Went To A Restaurant. – ‘I should have went to the grocery store.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Is there anything we aren’t asked to tip for these days?
It’s getting to be pretty out of control!
A woman named Sabira posted a video on TikTok and explained why she wasn’t happy about asking to tip after she ordered food from a Five Guys restaurant.
Sabira said that she paid $26 for a bacon cheeseburger, small fries, and a strawberry milkshake…and then was asked if she’d like to tip.
She said, “Five Guys just asked me if I wanted to tip. Mind you, I just came in and got my own food.”
Sabira said, “I should have went to the grocery store. And they asked me if I wanted to leave a tip…”
Five Guys is already pretty expensive as it is…
