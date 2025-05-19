A Homeowner Said Domino’s Pizza Delivered Four Wrong Orders To Her House In One Day

I’ll admit it: when I was a kid, my friends and I would order pizzas to other peoples’ houses so we could watch from across the street as confused homeowners had to explain that they didn’t order any food when it showed up.

It was harmless fun!

But the situation that this TikTokker went through doesn’t seem like a harmless prank.

Her name is Jess and she posted a video on TikTok to tell viewers about the recurring wrong pizza deliveries she’s had to deal with lately…and it all sounds pretty weird.

Jess said she got a delivery order from Domino’s one night at her house for her daughter…but her daughter hadn’t ordered a pizza.

When she told the Domino’s folks they didn’t order a pizza, Jess found out that the phone number associated with the order was from a car dealership.

Weird, right?

Jess then got an unwanted DoorDash order, again for her daughter.

Another night not too long after that, they got another unwanted Domino’s delivery. Once again, the phone number was from a car dealership.

Jess called Domino’s and told the workers there they should only accept deliveries to her house if they came from her husband’s phone number.

Soon after, she got a voicemail from that very same car dealership saying that someone had inquired about a car under her husband’s name.

The people at the dealership told her someone made the inquiry under her husband’s name on cars.com.

Jess said the dealership workers told her they’d look into the matter…but the story wasn’t over yet.

She got yet another Domino’s order sent to her house. Jess called the store again and told them she wanted to cancel her account with them, but they wouldn’t do it.

Jess asked TikTok viewers if they thought this was some kind of prank or something more serious.

Let’s take a look at the video.

In a follow-up video, Jess said that she’s been the victim of fraud before, and she’s now looking at these incidents as identity theft.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker offered some advice.

And this individual chimed in.

There’s a whole lot of sketchy things going on here!

But at least there’s pizza.

