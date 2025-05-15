May 15, 2025 at 2:48 am

A Porsche Owner Found A Secret Hidden In The Company’s Logo

by Matthew Gilligan

close up of a car tire

Look closely…

That’s the point of this viral TikTok video and it’s one of those cases of “once you see it, you can’t unsee it.”

And it all has to do with the wheel of a Porsche…

the tire of a porsche

The TikTokker told viewers, “I’m just casually watching video, filmed today, and I have so many questions to Porsche.”

The video showed the Porsche logo on the wheel as the car accelerated.

close up of a porsche tire

The Porsche logo on the wheel looks like a swastika when the car is in motion.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Porsche kept this secret hidden for 80 years.”

a tire on a car

Here’s the video.

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This person made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 4.33.46 PM A Porsche Owner Found A Secret Hidden In The Companys Logo

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 4.34.00 PM A Porsche Owner Found A Secret Hidden In The Companys Logo

And this individual talked about another car brand.

Screenshot 2025 04 26 at 4.34.22 PM A Porsche Owner Found A Secret Hidden In The Companys Logo

Well, that’s definitely not a good look…

Surely someone noticed this before now.

