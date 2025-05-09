May 9, 2025 at 8:49 am

A Teacher And Her Students Conducted An Interesting Experiment Using Sara Lee Bread

by Matthew Gilligan

photos of bread in bags

TikTok/@jordynharriskibbe

If you’ve ever wondered how our bread is made and how long it’ll really last, this video is for you.

It comes to us from a teacher named Jordyn who took to TikTok to show viewers the bread experiment she conducted with her students…and it turned out to be pretty interesting…

pieces of bread in bags

TikTok/@jordynharriskibbe

The video shows pieces of bread in bags hanging on a clothesline.

Jordyn said, “We were trying to see the effects of hand washing.”

But it seems like the students learned something else entirely…

The bread had no mold on it and Jordyn wrote in the text overlay, “The preservatives are preserving.”

a piece of bread in a bag

TikTok/@jordynharriskibbe

Jordyn said that the experiment with her students made her decide to make her own bread.

The caption to the video reads, “Sara Lee! This turned into a whole different experiment.”

a science experiment with bread

TikTok/@jordynharriskibbe

Take a look at the video.

@jordynharriskibbe

Sara Lee! This turned into a whole different experiment. 😆😅🤢 #preservatives #foodpreservation #scienceexperiments #elementaryschool #saralee @Bimbo Bakeries USA

♬ original sound – Jordyn Harris Kibbe

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 22 at 5.32.23 PM A Teacher And Her Students Conducted An Interesting Experiment Using Sara Lee Bread

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 22 at 5.32.39 PM A Teacher And Her Students Conducted An Interesting Experiment Using Sara Lee Bread

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 22 at 5.33.07 PM A Teacher And Her Students Conducted An Interesting Experiment Using Sara Lee Bread

This is kinda gross, to be honest…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter