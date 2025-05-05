A Wedding Guest Was Asked To Pay For Their Meal And She’s Speaking Out. – ‘Why would you book a place that you can’t afford to pay for on your own?’

What would you do if you got invited to a wedding…

And then they asked you to pay for your meal at the reception?

Say whaaaaaaat?!?!

That’s what happened to a Reddit user and a TikTokker named Maddy took to TikTok to talk about what went down.

Maddy said, “How would you respond to a text from a friend asking you to cover the cost of your plate at their wedding?”

She told viewers that the wedding was at an expensive restaurant and the person who originally posted the story on Reddit got a text from the groom asking for $115 to pay for their meal.

Maddy said, “Now you’re looking at your phone like, am I the crazy one? Because at no point was it communicated prior to the wedding that I was going to have to pay for my plate. It wasn’t on the invitation either. But you and your plus one gave a $400 cash gift in a card at the wedding.”

Maddy continued, “Now, this wedding took place at a very expensive restaurant, in a private room at said restaurant, and you’re wondering, ‘Why would you book a place that you can’t afford to pay for on your own?’”

She added that the Reddit user said that there wasn’t a dance floor or an open bar at the wedding.

Sounds like a blast!

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person offered some advice.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person nailed it.

I don’t think that’s how it’s supposed to work at a wedding…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!