Acne Is A Problem That Most People Experience, But What Is The Best Way To Treat It?

Attractive woman with acneAcne is one of those annoying issues that most people experience at various points in their life. For some people, it is little more than an inconvenience, and for others it is a serious issue.

Fortunately, there are lots of different treatment options out on the market today. Some you can get over the counter, and others you will need a prescription. Figuring out exactly what will work best for your specific situation is important for helping to get your skin cleared up and looking its best.

The following are some of the best acne treatment options available and how they can work.

IDP-126 – This is an FDA-approved topical gel that uses the antibiotic clindamycin as well as benzoyl peroxide and adapalene, which is a type of retinoid. These are all used by people separately, but combined together into one cream makes it an easy treatment option that has helped many people successfully get rid of acne.

Antibiotics – Bacteria is one of the leading causes of acne. So, for serious cases, doctors can prescribe antibiotics to help clear it up. This can come in the form of a topical cream, but it is more often given as an oral medication. Unfortunately, regular use of antibiotics can lead to antibiotic resistant strains of other bacteria, so this is typically discouraged in all but the most serious cases.

Probiotics – Probiotics use healthy bacteria in the body to help naturally combat the unhealthy bacteria that causes acne. There are plenty of different options available as over the counter creams or pills. Some people have even found success just consuming probiotic rich yogurts regularly to help regulate their skin.

Visible Light Therapy – Another option that is finding some popularity is known as visible light therapy. In most cases, this involves putting on a specially made mask that emits specific wavelengths of visible light onto your skin. A 2024 review of this technology has suggested that it can be effective at treating acne, though more research is needed. If using this type of therapy, it is important to follow the instructions to avoid unwanted skin irritation.

Diet – Your diet has a major impact on the health of your skin, and can cause acne. Following a healthy diet that is lower in oils is said to be healthier. Most people who follow a whole foods diet of many different types find that the health of their skin improves, though strict studies are still needed.

In the end, it is important to remember that acne has many causes, so getting to the root cause of yours is critical for finding out what treatment options will be most effective.

Working with your doctor is essential for coming up with an evidence-based treatment routine.

