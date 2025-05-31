May 31, 2025 at 8:48 am

Waiting At Your Restaurant Table For A While And Not Getting Any Bread? This Might Be Why.

by Ben Auxier

A group of servers at a Texas Roadhouse

I’ve had one server job in my life and I was absolutely terrible at it, so I have mad respect for people who do it at all, and even more for those who do it well.

It comes with all kinds of weird challenges, like the one highlighted by TikTok user @kevenmaochit:

“What Texas Roadhouse serves goes thru for your fresh baked breads,” reads the caption over an image of several servers clumped together, waiting for baskets.

“Yo, it’s a war zone out here,” says the voice behind the camera.

“We fighting for bread right now.”

“Yo! Hey, you taking all the bread? What the -”

So remember, it’s tough out there for your Texas Roadhouse crew.

And your Olive Garden crew.

And your Red Lobster crew.

It’s TOUGH, DANG IT!

But hey, work is work, and one way or another, you gotta get that bread.

Don’t mess with our carbs.

