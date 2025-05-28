May 28, 2025 at 8:49 am

Costco Shopper Noticed Something Different About The Muffins They’re Selling These Days

by Matthew Gilligan

People sure do get attached to Costco products, huh?

You can say that again!

And in this instance, a TikTokker named Glo talked to viewers about the differences she noticed in the store’s muffins.

Glo said, “The Costco man has changed the muffins. And honestly, I’m not mad about it in the slightest.”

The TikTokker talked about the old Costco muffins and said, “They might as well have been two muffins stuck together. They were huge. You had to get two boxes.”

The price changed, too!

The previous muffins had to be purchased in two packs for $9.99, but the new packages contain eight muffins and cost $6.99.

Glo said, “They taste very similar. They’re a little bit more dense but very similar.”

Here’s the video.

@_gloyoyo_

costco 🤝 grilled blueberry muffin #costco #costcofinds #costcotiktok #costcobuys #grilledmuffin #muffins #blueberrymuffins #muffin

♬ original sound – Glo

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer weighed in.

She has eagle eyes when it comes to muffins…

