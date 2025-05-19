Customers Kept Treating This Pizza Delivery Driver Like Garbage, So He Came Up With A Unique Way To Get Petty Revenge

This story has it all!

Intrigue, drama, revenge…

And shoe horns?

Yes, shoe horns!

Take a look at how this pizza delivery driver got some unique revenge on rude customers!

The Pizza Man and his revenge! “THE BEGINNING In my house I have a very weird collection. A collection of shoe horns. You know what these are right? Shoe stores have them, some people got them at home? They’re those things that help you slip into your shoes easier especially if they’re very tight. Where I live, here in Germany, pretty much everyone has one of those. So yea, I got quite a huge collection of these but till here nothing is to weird, right? Well let me tell you… Since about 8 years I have been working as a delivery guy for a huge pizza franchise which name we leave out due to my own privacy. Also we don’t want to risk losing my job, in case people here love it so much it makes it’s rounds. Except for the majority of customers who usually are either neutral or friendly you have some customers here and there who are just very unfriendly. Typical “Karens” or even worse.

Some people, I tell ya…

It didn’t matter how friendly I was, how much I hurried and how hot the food still was – some people tend to see you as a piece of trash and push the responsibilities for any kind of mistakes made in their order to you as the guy, who delivered it. As a pizza delivery guy they expect you to be someone who hasn’t finished school, took a wrong turn and that’s the best I could do, and they will make sure you feel that. Even with these kind of people I always treated with respect, smiled and made sure they will get the best possible customer service that I as the deliver guy can offer them. I have been insulted, screamed at, spat on and people threw stuff at me that the kitchen personnel of our store messed up. And I still was as friendly as I could be. We also deliver anywhere, as long as your leave a comment on your order that explains where you are and it is within the radius of our delivery area. So I once drove a pizza out in the boonies and someone robbed me of my money. The culprit was never found. I still didn’t quit and still was always friendly.

Jeez!

I even had a customer getting so angry that they kicked me down the stairs, because they ordered 5 minutes before our store closes and my boss has asked me to nicely ask them if they could be so kind to order a few minutes earlier so we got more time to prepare their food and still can make it out on time and go home after a long day of work. This incident was about 5 years ago and it was the first time I lost my friendliness. I didn’t took any damage because I was able to catch my fall by myself and since I was already overtime I just wanted to get back so I can go home. I also didn’t wanted to get the police involved because that would’ve just taken more time and I would’ve had to proof somehow that I really was kicked down the stairs, for them to get any punishment. But something inside of me was longing for some kind of revenge, something that won’t get me into a trouble but also give me a good feeling even if the customer will never notice. I stood there for a moment.

He had to do SOMETHING.

The customer was back in his apartment, the door was closed. I could still hear him inside, angrily telling his partner how rude I was and how dare I told him that as his voice got quieter with every step he walked away from that door. After a few second I walked the stairs back up and there it was – a shoe horn. In Germany the hallways that connects multiple apartments often has closets where people store their shoes in. Especially in small towns that’s very normal. On these closets they often have these shoe horns. The customers shoe horn had a lot of marks from using it, so I they were using this shoe horn a lot. I snatched it and as fast as I grabbed it I put it into the bag that used to carry the pizza to the customer before, so while walking downstairs no one else could see me walking down with a shoe horn. I walked fast paced to my car, got in and drove back to the store. It felt good, a little bit of adrenalin pushed through my body as I stole something that seemed almost so useless but also so useful at the same time. For me this was breaking point. From now on whenever someone treated me wrong, got mean, insulted me or tried worse I would just wait till they closed their door with my smile on my face.

He found his calling!

Then as they close the door I walked away at first and slowly snuck back to the door stealing their shoe horns. I want to mention that not tipping me is not considered an unfriendly behavior. It’s very normal in Germany to not get tips, even though we work on minimum wage. Some of our customers ordered again after I stole their shoe horn and they were just unfriendly again. By that time they usually had their old shoe horn that I stole already replaced with a new one. I can tell you, the thrill you get when you steal a shoe horn from the same person a second time is something very special and every time I stole someone’s shoe horn it always filled me with a satisfying feeling of well deserved revenge. Right now I’m storing about 40 different shoe horns. I got them in all shapes and materials. I got short ones, medium ones, long ones. Some made of wood, some plastic, some metal. I even have some for seasonal and festive opportunities like Christmas, fall, spring, different engravings. One even says the name of the family I stole it from on it. Now whenever a friend moves together with a partner or they move into a new apartment or even a house, whenever someone has birthday that I know and on Christmas I give away these shoe horns as a funny gift.

It’s petty revenge at its finest!

My friends don’t know where these shoe horns come from, they all just accepted that this is the funny way of how I gift them something, usually accompanied by an actual gift. Even my wife doesn’t know where these shoe horns come from. She just thinks I know a store that sells those I guess. I keep them hidden in my garage above the door in a small shelf. There would never be a reason for her to look up there. I’ve been doing it since 5 years and have never been caught. Even when I delivered to the person I stole two horns from again, they would not show any reaction that they noticed it was me. I think they tend to blame their neighbors. So this is how I get my revenge on people who don’t seem to acknowledge the hard work of us “small delivery men/ women”.”

Well, that’s certainly an interesting way to get petty revenge!

You have to use your imagination sometimes.

