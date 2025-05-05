Dad Helps His Son Move Out Of His Apartment, But His Son’s Neighbors Are Incredibly Rude About The Moving Truck

It’s great when you have family that can help you do some of the heavy lifting that moving from one place to another takes.

In today’s story, a dad is helping his son move out of his apartment, and while that creates a little drama, the real drama is due to the neighbors.

Thankfully, the moving truck helped the dad gets revenge on the neighbors.

Let’s see what happened.

Move. That. Truck!! I’m enjoying my first day off from teaching for the summer. You know, typical things like moving my second oldest son to his new house in Eloy from queen creek, both smaller Arizona towns with quite a distance between them. He is currently living in an apartment complex, and rented a U-haul he needs me to drive for him. I go to switcheroo, then I pull in to his complex.

He tried to park the truck without blocking anyone.

I notice my truck isn’t running so well all of a sudden, so I make sure I don’t block in. I make sure my u haul, one of the smaller ones btw, isn’t blocking anybody in, and is over enough to allow free flowing traffic. You know, basic courtesy.

He knew they’d have to move quickly.

I’ve got to tell you that there is literally no great place to park this thing, so I pulled perpendicular to parked cars, only blocking two covered parking spots that were empty. There were a smattering of empty spots elsewhere, even including five spots that weren’t labeled as anyone else’s spots or tow away zones ….right next to these spots. I figured I’ll tell my two sons the news that this will be a rush job, and we’re loading things first, and preferably ONLY, that won’t fit in their compact cars.

They weren’t quick enough.

Okay, no problem…until my son tells me as I’m dollying a dresser to the truck that a lady needs us to move. We’re “in her spot”. I try to explainogize to her “ma’am, there’s three open spots right here, we’ll be done in an-“ She interrupts “that’s my freaking space, move that truck!”

She was not backing down.

I quip back that there’s really nowhere else to move to, and the truck ain’t running great anyway. Then she said “just let me in my space! Do whatever you want after I don’t give a care just Move That Truck!’” Welp, you wanna get froggy with it, let’s get froggy with it!

You gotta do what you gotta do.

I defastened the ramp as fast yet as overexaggeratedly as possible, making eye contact while smiling all the way. My butt touched their BMW emblem during this process, as they refused to move back even an inch. I pull down my door, lock it and drive off, sped off, gunned it enough to clunk the engine. I swing a circle around and pull right behind them, exactly where I was.

He was mad but got back to the task at hand.

I was fuming at being swore at, and this move is the only nonviolent one I could think of. Gas is 5.19 where I am so I turn the truck off, and they can back off, both managing to look like people who’ve made all the wrong choices for all the right reasons, smelling of patchouli and failed guidance counselor (not the good one). So I set up shop again and I swear as soon as my 5box dollys wheel touches the metal ramp, oh about an hour later or so, patchouli counselor 2 comes out of a burning bush to snark at my pacing. Oh look who gives a care all of a sudden…

Does the neighbor really think this dad owns a UHaul truck?

I say to him “we’ll be outta your hair soon enough”. He was clearly livid, responding with “I’m gonna get your stupid freaking Texas hick country bumpkin truck towed you stupid hick!” I shook my head, partially to convince myself this isn’t worth going to jail over, partially in disbelief that he thinks I’m from Texas because the truck says so on the side. Who doesn’t know this?!

This isn’t terribly surprising.

I go get the rest of my haul, not so slowly this time, mainly because this guy may have an emergency, and time to engage the final step of malicious compliance: ignition! Aroorooorootititititititititit! Truck won’t move. Shoot. But also Jajajaja! Looks like I’m getting this towed anyway.

It would’ve been annoying it if weren’t for the neighbors being annoyed!

5 hours later I get uhauls road side assistance to switch out something in the truck, follow me all the way to Eloy, and even unload our stuff for us. Awesome! I would have hated waiting five hours for uhaul to get something done, but in this situation I thoroughly enjoyed watching those that cursed me and my family have to Uber out of there while my sons and I bond over takeout.

It really can be annoying to have your parking spot blocked by an inconsiderate neighbor, but in this case, it sounds like there were plenty of other places to work.

I love that it ended with a bonding moment and extra help from UHaul.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

