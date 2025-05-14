Dad Paid For Each Of His Sons’ Weddings, But When His Oldest Son Is Getting Remarried, He Refuses To Pay For Another Wedding

Dad of two, both sons married. First wedding? $10K. Second? $30K—because, well, prices went up.

They thought they handled it fairly, but the son who got married first disagrees and knows the perfect way for Dad to make it up to him.

Except dad is not onboard and thinks he has been perfectly fair.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not paying for my son’s wedding? My wife and I have 2 sons. My youngest was the first to get married. We spent about 10K on his wedding. Then when my oldest got married because years had passed and 10K was not enough for a wedding anymore we gave him 30K.

Ah, inflation.

I believe we treated them equally because 5 years had passed between the weddings so realistically it would be unfair if we gave my oldest 10K as well. Now my youngest is getting remarried and he thinks we should pay for his second wedding as well.

He thought wrong.

I told him that this is not happening. We are only willing to pay for one wedding. The second wedding is his own responsibility.

He thinks I’m a jerk. I think he is an adult and if he can’t pay for his own wedding he shouldn’t get married.

Paying for only one wedding per child sounds reasonable, but that was a big budget difference.

Reddit had mixed opinions here.

On the one hand, some people thought inflation wasn’t quite that high, and he may be playing favoritism.

On the the other, some people think the son shouldn’t expect anything, but at the same time, this is all sort of unfair.

This person says everyone is in the wrong here.

Nothing about this is fair.

