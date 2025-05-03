Diver Accidentally Feeds A Shark His Camera And The Footage It Catches Before The Shark Spits It Out Is Amazing
When you go out scuba diving, you never really know what you are going to see.
One group of divers in Freeport, Bahamas went out with the hope of capturing some sharks on video, and they got more than they bargained for. On February 9th, 2025 these divers took to the waters loaded up with fish to feed the sharks in the area, and cameras to catch the excitement on video.
One shark must have been a little too hungry, however, as he not only took the free fish but also the camera! The camera kept recording while the shark attempted to eat it.
The video shows inside the shark’s mouth, its teeth, and at one point, it even turns around and shows the divers looking on undoubtedly wondering what they should do.
Fortunately, the shark eventually realized that the camera was not food and spit it out. The diver swims up and recovers the camera, which is luckily unharmed.
Check out this unique video below and get an up-close look at what it is like to be inside a shark’s mouth!
Good thing it was just the camera!
So cool.
