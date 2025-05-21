Dramatic Video Of Blue Ghost Lunar Lander Touching Down On The Surface Of The Moon Is Released

It is always an exciting event when humans send something to the moon. When Firefly Aerospace not only sent their spacecraft to land on the moon but also recorded its landing in dramatic fashion, it was really something to see.

The mission started on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which brought the Blue Ghost lunar lander up into space and pushed it on its way toward the moon. Then, the lunar lander recorded itself landing gently on the moon’s surface. They even catch some dramatic plumes of dust and one rock being kicked off into the distance.

Perhaps most remarkable is that the camera was looking at the lander with the light from the sun behind it, so just as it touched down, the lander’s shadow was visible, making it very memorable.

You can watch the video, which was sent back to Earth via an X-band antenna on the spacecraft, shortly after it arrived. The video was posted on X:

We've never seen anything like this recording of a landing on another world. @Firefly_Space pic.twitter.com/LKnwGJANX5 — Scott Manley (@DJSnM) March 4, 2025

This is just the latest video posted about this exciting mission, which is set to last for two weeks (or about one lunar day). The lander has 10 separate instruments onboard to perform a variety of different studies that will help us to learn more about the lunar surface.

One of the most important things that is being looked at is the lunar dust, which is very fine and sticks to things, which can cause serious mechanical issues. This is a major concern for future long-term missions to the moon, especially when those missions will be manned.

Before landing on the moon, the lander orbited about 60 miles above its surface. While flying over, it took some shockingly clear video of the moon, which was quite impressive. They shared it on their X account as well, which you can see here:

Nicky Fox, a NASA associate administrator for science, put out a statement about the accomplishment, saying:

“The science and technology we send to the Moon now helps prepare the way for future NASA exploration and long-term human presence to inspire the world for generations to come.”

There is no doubt that this type of mission is very inspiring to viewers. It is exciting to see new missions to the moon.

