Fast Food Worker Does More Than His Coworkers, So He Came Up With A Way To Get Back At Them For Not Helping Him Out

If you work for a business that’s understaffed, you might find yourself doing more jobs than just the one you were hired to do.

If you were in this situation, would happily help out your coworkers when needed, or would you refuse to be a team player and only stick to your specific job duties?

In today’s story, one fast food worker often helps his coworkers, but he’s really sick of his coworkers not returning the favor.

Let’s see what he’s decided to do about it.

I make my coworkers jobs harder for them because they don’t bare their own weight So I work in fast food, at a place that rhymes with Tonic. At my store, we are usually understaffed, and it’s mostly because the higher ups want us to make more money for the company than it takes to pay the staff, so they will have less people on the schedule than we need and expect us to take on the extra pressure. (It’s messed up, I know) We will often have only 2-3 people in the kitchen, and only 3-4 people working up front, one of those being a manager and the other 1-2 taking orders outside.

Multitasking is expected.

I usually work in the drive thru and am very quick and thorough with my position so I often will help others if they need it. When I first started, they expected everyone up front to pitch in and help where they could no matter what and I just assumed that was the way it was every where. If the manager was making drinks, and I needed a food item, it was easy for me to grab the bagged food and go than it was to wait for them to be done. If a manager went on break, we were left to shoulder the burden and divide the work until they came back.

Some workers refuse to do anything outside of their specific job.

It has changed over time and often the other workers won’t pitch in unless they’re asked by the manager every. single. time. Sometimes they just expect someone else to do it. Now, I understand that not everyone is willing to do that, considering they only get paid for their position, and that’s fine. I’ve been that person before too. I’ve also been the person drowning in orders and had someone offer me the smallest amount of help that changed everything.

He is often doing more work than anyone else.

I have noticed that I am often the one to make my coworkers drinks/ice cream while also making mine, and grab their bagged items while also grabbing mine. So while I am taking most of the orders over the headset because they have to run in and outside, I also am stuck with most of the work. It makes my orders go out late and I usually get behind and really need the help. It’s super annoying but I usually keep it to myself because complaining to managers or bosses goes no where.

He is pretty frustrated at this situation.

After years of this happening and having no support from management (not to mention all the other bs from this job) it’s really caused me to hate my job and has caused a lot of animosity between me and my coworkers and sometimes it’s even affected how I interact with customers. My petty revenge is instead of just making my own items and doing just what I need done, I will get their items for multiple orders and put them all out for them to take outside at the same time. They get frazzled and behind on orders and take 3x as long to take out their orders and I get to finish my orders on time with no interruptions and a smile on my face.

Maybe it’s time to quit and find a better job.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

