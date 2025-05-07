He Bought A Pack of Donuts For Himself, And Doesn’t Think Sharing With His Adult Sister Is Required

Call Homer Simpson, because today, we’ve got a donut emergency to discuss.

Honestly, if tensions are going to run high between siblings, there’s a good chance that donuts are involved, because everyone loves those things.

Let’s delve in, and see if these sweets are salvageable.

AITA for refusing to give my sister one of the donuts I bought for myself? Alright Reddit, need a quick ruling.

We’re all ears, tell us the situation.

I’m 22M, my sister is 20F. Still living at home together. I do pay rent FWI Earlier today, I bought a 6-pack of donuts specifically for myself for $6. Hours ago I ate three, leaving three for later. Just now 10 minutes ago, my sister came in and asked if she could have one of the remaining three. I said no, as I planned to eat them myself.

Asked and answered, right?

No, not quite.

This immediately started an argument. Our mum got involved and took my sister’s side, telling me I should just give her one and that I was being selfish. That such an attitude won’t help me out in life. They argued I didn’t need six donuts in one sitting anyway and sure for health reasons that’s fair but if I want six donuts I’ma get six donuts.

And how do you defend yourself?

My view is that I bought them for me, with my own money. If she wanted donuts, she was also out today and had the opportunity to buy her own. This happens almost every time I buy these particular donuts, she asks, and if I say no, I get accused of being selfish and made to feel guilty. So sometimes I concede even though I don’t want to or say no and get called names etc as has happened again.

What is the true cost of all of this?

Sure, it’s just one donut for like $1, but I feel like I should be allowed to eat snacks I bought for myself without being pressured or guilt-tripped. So, AITA for saying no and wanting to keep my remaining donuts for myself? I guess I should add that she does not eat these donuts or buy them for herself ever. She only ever eats them when I buy them.

Let’s let the internet weigh in:

Why did you ask if you weren’t going to accept one of the two answers?

Maybe it’s a question of frequency.

Or there’s this take:

Yeah, that one was a little confusing.

But for real dude, six donuts in one day?

Wilford Brimley would like a word.

