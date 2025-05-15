Her Arrogant Date Was Boasting About His Income, So She Surprised Him By Sharing Her Own Income

People often make assumptions based on appearances or titles.

What would you do if you were on a date with someone who was bragging about how much money they made? If you knew you earned even more money, would you stay quiet, or would you share your income to put them in their place?

This woman was on a date with an arrogant man who boasted about his salary, cars, and other things.

He assumed she didn’t make much money.

AITAH boasting about my crna salary to my date I am 28F. My date is around the same age, too. My friends set me up with this guy in marketing. All was going good.

Out of nowhere, he started boasting about his car and other things. He also mentioned that his salary is around 150k, and he is scared that women will take advantage of his income. I was least interested, and he got offended about the fact that I was not interested to know all this

To get back at me, he mentioned I am just a little health provider with low salary. Then, I brought up my hourly wage. I gave him reciepts of my last year annual income which was well over 250k and the fact that I can easily make over 300k by picking extra shifts.

I told him that I own my house. I drive a simple car by my own choice, when I can easily afford better. So we ended the date, and I paid the full bill to set an example. Now, I am thinking to buy some good luxury car as I wanna award myself.

He complained to my friends about my boasting. And they said it wasn’t needed. But I don’t think I did anything wrong to put him at his place. AITA?

The best response to arrogance is quiet confidence.

