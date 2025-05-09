Her Boyfriend Lives With Her Most Of The Time, But He Doesn’t Want To Give Her Any Money For Rent

Is it okay to go ahead and call the guy in this story a deadbeat?

All I can say is that you’ll see what I’m talking about in a minute…

A woman took to Reddit to ask if she’s out of line for expecting her live-in boyfriend to help out with paying the rent.

Read her story below, and see what you think.

AITA for expecting my partner to help out with rent? “My (37 m) partner and I (35 f) have been together for almost 3 years. I have a daughter and he has no kids. When we met, I was still in nursing school, not working so I wasn’t making any money. He knew this, and he has a pretty good job so he would pay for everything when we would go out.

Things changed a little bit when they became official.

Shortly after we became official, he had me pay for some of the times we would go out, which is fine. I get it. It just kinda sucked because I was not working and short on money but it is what it is. Fast forward to now, I still pay for everything for my daughter and I don’t mind that, it’s my responsibility. We take turns paying for stuff when we go out so it’s okay.

They pretty much live together..

He never officially moved in, but he slowly started staying over longer and longer. He hasn’t stayed at his place in almost a year. He works as a lineman so he would travel around a lot. Didn’t have an apartment but he has an RV he owns and pays $400 a month for the lot.

She things it’s only fair for him to chip in towards the bills.

I bought a house almost two years before we met and I pay almost $1,200 in mortgage and all the bills are under my name, of course. I eventually talked him into helping me pay some of the bills since he hadn’t offered. We came to an agreement that he would pay 1/3 since it’s me and my daughter and it’s just him with no kids, but he wasn’t excited about that.

They’re going back and forth about this.

He doesn’t think he should help me pay for my mortgage at all because he says I’m the one building equity on it and when I sell it, the money will be mine. Which is true, but I don’t think it’s necessary fair. He makes pretty good money ($20/hr. more than me, to be exact) but still doesn’t offer to pay for anything other than half of the times we go out. Whenever anything in the house needs fixing, I’m the one paying for it and he never offers to pay any part of it. WIBTA for asking again to give me some money for rent since he gets to live in my home?”

A roommate would have to pay rent, but a boyfriend? That’s tricky.

It sounds like this fella is lookin’ for a free ride!

