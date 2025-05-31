Her Coworker Tried To Tell Her She Was Wrong, But Her Manager Corrected Her

Some people think they know everything and are entitled to anything.

That’s where you need an ally higher than you.

See how that made all the difference.

Middle manager learns her lesson

Almost 20 years ago I pushed carts for a regional business with around 150 employees. Obviously my main job was pushing carts, but I also helped customers or did various cleaning as well as cashiering.

It wasn’t straightforward this time.

Often I would be gathering carts and a customer would ask for assistance in finding something. The store policy was to generally bring customer to the item. One busy day there was a shortage of carts when a customer asked for help finding something. I was helping them when the head cashier called me over the radio asking me to bring in more carts. Once I finished with the customer I responded and she told me that my job was to gather carts. I told her I would strictly do that from now on.

This is where it gets satisfying.

That’s when the store manager came into the conversation on the radio and told her that my responsibilities also included helping the customer. It was funny hearing her get put back in place especially knowing that probably 20-30 other department managers and employees were probably listening to the conversation.

Here is what folks are saying.

I find it sad that people think this is revenge.

Lots of people like a power trip.

Hierarchy happens everywhere no matter how small the wage difference is.

So would I!

Three cheers for the manager.

Think twice before trying that again.

Sometimes you have to just let it go.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.