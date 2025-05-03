Her Flatmate’s Boyfriend Moved In Without Paying Rent, But When She Spoke Up, Her Flatmate Gave Her The Cold Shoulder

Flatmates come with quirks, but some also come with plus-ones who overstay their welcome.

One renter tried to keep the peace, but watching her pantry and patience disappear night after night made that tricky.

AITA for telling my flatmate her boyfriend can’t basically live with us rent-free? Me (19F) and my flatmate (22F) have been living together for nearly a year.

It was all fine until like 3 months ago when her boyfriend started staying over more. At first it was just weekends. Now it’s basically every night.

He eats our food, uses our stuff like electric, gas, etc., and takes up the bathroom forever — but he doesn’t pay a single penny.

I asked her if he could maybe pay towards bills or at least not be here every single night. She got suuuper defensive and said I was being petty and jealous?? Like, what? Now things are awkward and she’s super blunt with me.

AITA for not wanting a third roommate who pays nothing??

