Her Friend Bought Her Something Without Asking, And She Doesn’t Want To Pay Her Back

I’ve had something like this happen to me before…

I’m talking about someone buying me something I didn’t ask them to buy for me…and then expecting me to pay them back.

How weird is that?!?!

And how is someone supposed to handle a situation like that?

Read what this woman did and see if you think she did anything wrong.

AITA for not paying my friend back for something I never asked for? “This happened like a week ago and it’s still awkward. My friend and I were at the mall just walking around and we stopped by one of those little skincare booths. The lady was doing free hand scrubs or whatever, and I was just standing there letting her try it on me because it smelled nice. The friend was super into it though, asking a million questions. I said I wasn’t buying anything and even stepped away a little, but while I was looking at a display, the friend ended up buying two of the scrubs. They were like $35 each.

Huh?

Cool, whatever. But then as we were leaving she handed me one and was like, “Here, I got one for you too.”

I literally said, “Wait what? Why?” and she just shrugged and went, “I know you liked it, it’s no big deal.” I said thanks but also told her she didn’t have to do that.

Uh oh…

Now fast forward to yesterday, she texts me like, “Hey can you send me $35 for that scrub when you get a chance?” I was confused and said, “I thought you were treating me,” and she goes, “Well I didn’t think I’d have to pay for both. I assumed you’d Zelle me later.” Ummm what?? I didn’t ask for it. I didn’t agree to it. And she literally said “it’s no big deal.”

No way!

I told her nicely that I’m not paying for something I didn’t want in the first place. Now she’s acting like I’m taking advantage of her and says she wouldn’t have bought it if she knew I wouldn’t pay her back. So now I feel weird. I didn’t want it. I didn’t ask. But I also don’t want to seem ungrateful. AITA?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

And this reader said they’re NTA.

A word to the wise: don’t buy things for people without asking them and then expect them to pay you back.

That’s just common sense.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.