Her Friends Planned A Party Where She Couldn’t Eat Most Of The Food Because Of Allergies, So She Backed Out And Asked For Her Money Back

AITAH for backing out of a ‘party/get together ‘ after finding out my ‘friends’ are planning on buying a lot of the food I cannot eat? I have a friend, let’s call her H. She proposed that we have a get-together. I was down and started saving up for money to contribute.

She told me we’d be 12 girls in total. Most of them are her friends I’ve met before though I’m not very close with them. I was fine with it, since I was looking forward to making new friends.

Days later, we agreed on an amount to contribute per person. We also agreed that everyone will contribute and we will make a budget together. We agreed to keep in mind people’s allergies or diet restrictions.

Then, on Monday, H texted me and sent a document of the budget. I was shocked, but I still opened it. I found that a lot of the food were things I can’t eat due to allergies and food restrictions. I asked her about it, and she answered that the majority agreed with those things.

She said I should get over it and that I can just eat the other things there. I thought about it and decided I wouldn’t go.

I was called a jerk when I asked for my money back, since I won’t be attending. H and her friends are calling me a petty person because backing out will do damage to their budget. But I don’t see the problem here, so am I really being unreasonable here?

Often, you get to see the true colors of people when money is involved.

