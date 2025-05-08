Her Husband Said He Would Make Their Lunch But Neglected To Do It Around Lunch Time, So This Woman Lost Her Temper And Started Bawling

Being pregnant and hungry is a bad combination.

What would you do if your spouse said they would make lunch but then laughed at you when you actually expected them to make lunch? Would you be upset, or would you laugh it off and get something to eat yourself?

This woman’s husband told her he would make lunch, but then he didn’t.

Now she’s wondering if her reaction was appropriate, or if the pregnancy hormones are to blame.

Was she overreacting? Read the full story below to decide.

AITA for losing it on my husband over lunch? Am I the jerk for losing it on my husband because he didn’t have lunch ready even though he asked me about it twice this morning? I am pregnant with twins, so it could possibly be the hormones.

This woman’s husband had no intention of making lunch after he said he would.

He asked twice earlier in the day about him making it, and I agreed to it. But as lunchtime is approaching, I see him on the couch just scrolling on his phone. He had no intention of getting up to make it.

He made himself a snack.

Then, he gets up and makes himself a snack. It just made me lose my cool! It was already 1:30pm at this time. I got up and made myself a sandwich. I said, “So you’re not making lunch, right?”

He laughed at her when she confronted him.

At this point, the tears welled in my eyes. He literally laughed in my face and said, “If you want me to make it, I will” Excuse me? I fully burst into tears.

She told him off while crying uncontrollably.

I said, “That is so annoying! Don’t say you’re going to do something if you really aren’t!” He then proceeded to say he’s just making himself a snack. Ugh! Again, it’s possibly the hormones but him laughing just made it even worse. So, AITA?

Her husband shouldn’t tell her he’s going to do something and then laugh at her when she actually expects him to do it.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This person thinks they have communication issues.

This user is calling out the husband.

Short but true.

Here’s another honest opinion from this person.

Finally, shame on him, says this person.

Never, ever let a pregnant woman go hungry.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.