Her In-Laws Let Their Dog Do Whatever He Wanted, So She Finally Asked Them To Leave The Dog At Home When Visiting

Setting house rules with in-laws can be hard enough, but bring a rowdy golden retriever into the mix? Things get even tougher.

When one homeowner asked her in-laws to leave their troublemaking dog at home, they took it as a personal attack instead of a polite request.

AITA for telling my in-laws they can’t bring their dog to our house anymore? My in-laws (60s) have a big golden retriever who they treat like a grandchild.

A poorly behaved one, at that.

He’s sweet, but he sheds a lot, has accidents inside, and barks nonstop when left alone for more than 10 minutes. When they visit, they always bring him.

She begins to worry what havoc the dog will wreck this time.

My husband and I just bought new furniture, and after the last visit—dog hair everywhere, scratches on the door, and a pee stain on our new rug.

So she tries to politely request the dog stay home this time.

I said we can’t do this again. I told them, kindly, that next time they visit, we’d prefer if they found a sitter or left the dog at home.

But her in-laws didn’t take kindly to this suggestion.

They were offended and said, “He’s family! If he’s not welcome, neither are we.” Now my husband feels torn, and I feel like I’m being villainized for wanting to protect our home. AITA?

This couple is stuck between a rock and a fluffy place.

What did Reddit think?

Funny how their inability to adequately train their pet has become everyone else’s problem.

Family (human or canine) should be held to certain standards when they’re guests in someone else’s home.

It’s a hard truth, but no one cares about your pet quite as much as the owners themselves.

Dogs will be dogs, but surely there’s a better way than to just let the pet have free reign.

It’s safe to say this situation spiraled far beyond just furniture and dog hair.

Boundaries are supposed to bring relief, not resentment.

