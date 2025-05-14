Her Sister Is An Out-Of-Shape Personal Trainer Who Struggles To Get Clients, So Her Sibling Tells Her The Harsh Truth She Doesn’t Want To Hear

They say honesty is the best policy—but is that still true when it leaves your sister in tears?

AITAH for agreeing that my sister being fat makes her seem less desirable as a personal trainer My (24f) sister (30f) is obese and works as a personal trainer. She has a degree in something to do with sports and nutrition, and she likes her job. She works at the same gym that I go to. She’s obese because she doesn’t work out much, and she eats a ton. Every family gathering we have she stuffs her face, and she likes to bake and is always posting about something she made and how great it was. I never really comment on her weight because I don’t like to give my opinion when it’s not asked for.

I work out regularly. I go to the gym almost daily. The way my gym does it is if you are interested in personal training you can pick between one of their three personal trainers. New gym members get one free session. The trainers do not get paid for the one free consultation session that they do, but they do get paid for each visit they do after. They’re basically like independent contractors. How much you make depends on how many clients you have, how many sessions you do, etc.

One of the trainers is a former bodybuilder. He’s popular for people getting into weightlifting. It helps that he’s really nice and easygoing, and also good looking. The other personal trainer is a really nice and fit girl in her early 20s. She does a lot of circuit training, and I see her doing workouts with her clients a lot. And lastly is my sister. She struggles to get any clients. People are put off by her because of how heavy she is, regardless of what she knows. She’s really passionate about her job, but yeah. She gets little to no clients, and isn’t making enough to pay her bills.

At a family dinner at our parents house she was complaining about how she’s going to have to move back into a cheaper place with roommates, and how she’s so frustrated because the other two personal trainers make good money and get lots of clients. Our uncle, who describes himself as ‘blunt’, told my sister that it makes sense that they wouldn’t want a big girl telling them how to workout. She got upset, and asked me to be honest with her and tell her if I think that’s the main reason why she’s struggling to get clients.

I agreed with my uncle and said yea, an in shape personal trainer basically demonstrates that they know what they’re doing, and they practice what they preach. Her being fat makes her look unqualified to most people. She got upset and left, and hasn’t been answering anyone’s calls and texts for the last few days, and I haven’t seen her at the gym. AITAH? I would’ve never said the truth if she didn’t directly ask me for it.

