Her Sister Is Thinking Of Giving Up College Life To Stay With Her Boyfriend, So She Called Her Out For Being Dense

Choosing a college is a big deal, especially when there are scholarships and other factors involved.

What would you do if your sister got accepted into a great college, but is thinking about going somewhere local instead so that she can stay with her boyfriend?

That is what is happening to the sister in this story, so she called her a moron and now they aren’t speaking to each other.

Check it out.

AITA for calling my sister moronic for considering giving up her college offer to stay with her bf? Please help because I feel like I am watching my sister throw her life away. I am 23F and my sister, Anna, is 18F. Anna is a senior in high school and has always been a really great student, smart, passionate, etc. She’s on her school’s robotics team and wants to study engineering in college, and has perfect grades in math and science. A few weeks ago, we were ecstatic when Anna announced that she got into a top engineering school. It’s out of state and expensive, but she was offered a partial scholarship, and with financial aid it should be affordable. Our grandparents also offered to pitch in to cover any additional costs so that the financial burden would be taken off of Anna.

I wonder what changed.

When Anna found out that she got in, she was over the moon! But recently I’ve noticed a change in how she talks about it, and she doesn’t seem excited anymore. After she went for a tour last weekend for accepted students, she sounded miserable when I called her. A few days ago my mom told me that she overheard a conversation between Anna and her boyfriend. She has been dating this guy, Joe (19M), since she was a sophomore and he was a junior. He now goes to a local college about 20 minutes from our town. He seems like a perfectly nice guy, and smart too. But apparently, if she goes away to school, he will break up with her because he doesn’t want to do long distance.

That isn’t the worst plan.

Apparently, their initial plan was that she would go to the same school as him and they would live together, and then get married as soon as they graduate. When I facetimed with Anna yesterday, I immediately confronted her about this. When I asked if this was why she seemed so sad about her acceptance, she initially denied it, but eventually broke down and told me that she was considering going to the local college instead. She tried to justify it by saying that it would be less money and closer to home anyway, but I told her that it would be a horrible decision to forfeit an incredible opportunity to go to a top school just for some guy, and she would regret it. She told me that she was really excited to get in, but she didn’t want Joe to break up with her because she would never find anyone else. I told her that it was absolutely moronic to give up an amazing opportunity that she FULLY earned and sacrifice all the doors it could open for her just to be with a guy. She started crying more and hung up on me. Now she won’t answer my texts.

Maybe there was a better way to say it.

I feel terrible. I know I was harsh, but it seemed like it was something she needed to hear. If she didn’t like the school and genuinely wanted to stay local, I would totally support her. I love Anna so much and want the best for her, and want to support her no matter what. But I can also see that she will likely regret giving this up just to be with her boyfriend who doesn’t even want to slightly compromise. From my perspective, the right person would be supportive of her accomplishments, not diminish them. I don’t know. Maybe I was out of line. AITA?

She was a little harsh.

It is fine to bring up concerns, but in the end it is Anna’s life and decision, plus it isn’t like she isn’t going to go to school at all, just a less prestigious one.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think.

This is very good advice.

He may be manipulating her.

She shouldn’t’ have called names.

This is just awful.

This person says she did the right thing.

She thinks her love is forever, but her regret might last longer.

Sometimes you have to let people make their own mistakes.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.