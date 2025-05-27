His Athletic Wife Challenged Their Daughter To A Wrestling Match And Lost, But Now She’s Blaming Him For Letting The Kids Lose Respect For Her

Nobody likes to lose, but sore losers are never fun to be around.

In this case, it could have been a fun match between a daughter and her mom if the mom wasn’t upset when she lost, even though her daughter has been enrolled in wrestling since the age of 7.

Now the husband/dad is wondering if he’s in the wrong for “letting” it happen, knowing his wife would lose.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA? Wife asked for it and then got upset when it happened I’m (38, m) a wrestler, I used to compete at a high level, obviously I don’t compete anymore but I still lift weights and wrestle for fun. My wife (36, f) and I have three kids (15f, 11m, 9f), I enrolled all our kids in wrestling at the age of 7, the older 2 have been training and competing since then.

The youngest didn’t like the sport, so she quit and now she is doing gymnastics. My wife has never wrestled but she goes to the gym regularly and she has decent strength.

They’re a fit family, but the kids are competing wrestlers.

Yesterday I was chatting with my wife and the topic of our daughter’s wrestling tournament came up and she asked me what do I think will happen if her and our daughter wrestled. I told her that she has no chance.

But she thought he was kidding.

She answered “she is not beating me, I’m much stronger”, and I told her “you can try if you want to, but I’m telling you, you will get ragdolled”. She said “okay let’s do it then”. So I called our daughter into the backyard and told her that her mom wants to wrestle, they wrestled while me and the other kids were watching, and just like I told her, my wife got handled with ease.

It happens. She could have handled this in a lot of ways, but she chose the worst one.

When they were done (it didn’t last long) my wife laughed it off and acted fine, but as soon as it was only me and her she said to me “so you knew how that wrestling match was going to go?” I answered yes. She said “and you still let it happen? I got embarrassed by my own child in front of my other children and now they are not going to look at me the same way”.

She is taking herself and the situation too seriously.

I told her she is the one who asked for it, and the idea that our kids will not look at her the same way is completely false. I taught our kids to be graceful and respectful in victory and defeat, and I’m pretty sure they have respect for their mother regardless of what happens in a wrestling match. But even after I said that, she was not convinced and is still upset, which is not justified in my opinion. AITA?

She should be very proud of her daughter! Not feel like it’s embarrassing to lose a wrestling match to her.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

That would really mean they don’t respect her, and not for physical reasons.

