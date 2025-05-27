His Coworker Kept Asking Why He Was Leaving Work Early, So This Man Blurted Out That It’s None Of His Business

There’s always that one annoying coworker who’s in everyone’s business.

How do you handle a coworker like this? Do you give in to their demands for information, or do you shut them down?

This man’s coworker kept prying about why he was leaving work early, but he didn’t think it was any of the coworker’s business.

Let’s see how he handled the situation.

Coworker prying for information on why I’m leaving work early. I left work early today because my boss, the mediator, left early. I have a coworker with an alpha/dominant personality who really annoys me. He was there alone with me.

This man requested to leave early, and his boss agreed.

I called my boss and asked him if I could leave early too and take paid time off. He said yes. No questions asked.

His coworker kept prying for information.

I went to tell my annoying coworker that I will be leaving early, but I will be back later in the day. He asked me, “Why?” I said, “Because I have to leave early, but I will be back.”

He shut his coworker down immediately.

Again he asks, “Why?” That’s when I respond with: “It’s none of your business, that’s why.” He then proceeds to tell me I’m not a “team player.” He said I’m not used to working with a team.

He told him he’s being too nosy.

I told him he asks too many questions and is too nosy. I said that what I have going on outside of work is none of his business. And then I left. AITA?

It really is none of the coworker’s business.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

You did nothing wrong, says this person.

This user advises telling your boss.

Here’s another suggestion.

LOL! How about this response?

Finally, a short but positive remark.

There’s no “why” in “team.”

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.