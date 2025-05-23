May 23, 2025 at 3:47 am

His Girlfriend Did Something Crazy, So He Broke Up With Her And Sabotaged Her On The Dating Apps

Have you ever dated someone who seemed a little bit crazy?

Breaking up with someone who is crazy probably feels like a relief, but getting revenge on this person feels even more rewarding.

The man in today’s story experienced this first hand.

Here’s his story…

Ex-gf using fake name, reported

So my ex-gf, who was from Haiti, accused me of cheating on her and threatened me with a voodoo ritual to bind my soul and the soul of the unknown “other woman” to a bottle of rum that she would bury in the woods so we could never go to heaven.

If that sounds a little crazy, that’s because it is.

This relationship is over.

We broke up over that and some other issues.

Last night she viewed my dating profile on a religious dating app and she is using a fake name on the app, so I reported her and the service team deleted her profile.

It felt damn good.

Good for him for dumping that crazy lady, and good for him for reporting her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s the deal with Voodoo.

Here’s a tip if he does believe in Voodoo.

I like this idea!

A restraining order may be in order.

Talk about dodging a bullet!

Sometimes you get lucky.

