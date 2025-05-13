His Girlfriend Wanted Him To Pay For A Nice Dinner For Her Ex-Husband And His Girlfriend, But He Refused

All I can say is that I hope I never, ever find myself in a situation like this…

AITA for refusing to pay Christmas Dinner for girlfriend’s EX and HIS Girlfriend? “I (40m) have a girlfriend (35F) of 9 months, with two sons 11 and 12. We both grew up poor, but I’ve done well, spent prudently, invested cautiously, built up a management career, never had kids, and so have funds at this stage in my life.

I always treat my girlfriend, she doesn’t pay for dates or drinks, I figure I’m paying a little back and supporting single moms who are overstretched, and it all works out. After 9 months, I got the hoped-for invitation to Christmas dinner with the family (ex-husband and his girlfriend, plus the two sons). I took her that weekend to a bit of a fancy restaurant, as our relationship seemed to be going well, and it was one she’d mentioned in the past as a place she’d like to go to. After dinner, but before desert, she talked about Christmas dinner and the price — $75, which I was like OK, that’s worth it, looking forwards to it. And then.

“Hey, it would be really nice if you could pay for the family,” at which point I said like you and and like one kid? ($75 adults, $25 kids.) And she said no since you have so much money and my ex-husband just bought a house — you should really pay for all four adults and two kids.” (I have paid for a cheaper condo, he is upgrading to a multi-million dollar home.) I said I wouldn’t be comfortable with that, and I’d need to talk to the ex-husband and it was a bit much. I said this in a few nicer ways. At which point she kept circling back and saying “you have money, you’re being selfish.”

And I said, gosh this is an awkward conversation, are we trying to destroy the night, I said “I… think this was a pretty clear no.. can we talk more about it tomorrow…” and she disinvited me from Christmas Dinner. “If that’s the case you shouldn’t come at all,” and went to the bathroom crying. She came back, at this point I was ripping mad, said I’m not used to being an ATM, I broke up with her, congratulated her for the act of sabotage, gave her a sarcastic golf clap (yep), started to yell, told her to back off and call me when she decides she’s done being an idiot, and paid for the bill, but not dessert, and told her to cover the tip. Boundaries. Apologized to the hostess for the scene and dipped. AITA?”

