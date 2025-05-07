His Wife Did Not Want To Be A Mother, But When A New Woman Enters The Picture Four Years Later, She’s Changed Her Mind

Reddit is full of people ruminating over custody battles, and it’s always ugly.

In this case, though, Mom totally abandoned her daughter until another woman entered the picture, and Dad isn’t feeling empathetic at all.

Check out the details and see if you’re on his side.

AITA for not allowing my ex wife to see our daughter My ex-wife and I have a daughter together, who’s now 4 years old. We were together for about 3 years total—2 years dating and 1 year married.

Things took a surprising turn after the kid was born.

After our daughter was born, she lasted about two months before telling me (and these were her exact words), “I don’t wanna be a mom.” She voluntarily relinquished her parental rights not long after. We ended up going back and forth in court for nearly a year over child support because she argued—and again, her actual words—“women shouldn’t pay child support.” Since then, she’s had zero contact with our daughter. Not a birthday card, not a gift, not even a “how is she doing.” We live in a small town, so it’s not like distance is a factor. She’s just never cared.

Woof. That is extremely heavy.

Fast forward to now: I’ve recently started seeing someone—my first relationship since the divorce. She has a son just a month older than my daughter, and the two kids have become best friends. Things have been going really well. Then out of nowhere, my ex finds out about the relationship and suddenly wants to be involved again.

Jealousy rears its head?

She says that “another woman shouldn’t be raising her child,” which… she’s not. I am. She’s also been throwing around threats about trying to get custody (even though she voluntarily gave up her rights and legally can’t). I honestly don’t even think she understands how any of that works.

Now what’s he supposed to do?

So now I’m just sitting here like—am I wrong for wanting to shut all of this down? She had four years to be in our daughter’s life and never once showed interest until someone else stepped in. AITA?

Let’s see what the comments had to say:

There’s something super weird at play here.

Maybe lawyer up, friend.

She made her bed.

Here’s hoping the kid comes out OK in all of this.

Because that’s a rough start.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.