His Wife Takes Screenshots Of Their Texts And Shares With Her Friends, So He Has Stopped Opening Up To Her About Anything

Communication is very important for a successful and long-lasting marriage, but there are some things that husbands and wives discuss with each other that should be kept just between them.

What would you do if your spouse was sharing your private conversations with her friends?

Would you tell her it makes you feel uncomfortable and ask her to stop, or would you simply stop having conversations with her about anything that you would mind her sharing with her friends?

In today’s story, one husband’s wife shares even their most intimate conversations with her friends, and he’s not sure he has made the right decision on how to handle it.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA – I’ve permanently stopped being open with my wife I’ve (32M) been with my wife (35FM) for a decade now and for the most part we have a functional life. 3 smart kids, own our house, she’s a SAH mom, I make okay money and we make life work……but our interpersonal relationship is getting worse. We’ve both done our fair share of stupid stuff to each other over the course of our marriage but we always found our way back to making it work, but this last infraction I can’t seem to get passed.

His wife doesn’t keep anything he tells her private.

Whenever we talk about something that should be confidential, she shares details with her close friends. This has been an issue for me over the course of our marriage. It could be anything, and I mean anything. Especially over text.

She takes screenshots of their conversations.

She’s taken screenshots of my texts in arguments, in conversations (good and bad) , family and finance conversations…. There seems to be no limit to what’s been shared. I confronted her about this before, and she seemingly understood and apologized; but to my surprise, I found a screenshot of another conversation we had being sent to her friend just recently. Once I found this out, I felt somewhat abused by it and now I shut her out completely.

He no longer trusts his wife to keep anything private.

I approach every interaction with her now as if someone else will be reviewing it later. I refuse to be vulnerable or open. I essentially reverted to putting up a representative of my true self whenever I communicate with her. I love her to death but I don’t trust her anymore.

He doesn’t want to tell his wife what’s bothering him.

She knows something is up, and I refuse to tell her because I know it will end up being another discussion with someone else… I don’t confide in her anymore, the romance is kind of gone, we are intimate every so often but it’s more animalistic. I spend more time at work and if we’re not watching something together I don’t really express much. I don’t want a divorce because that would destroy the life we built. Am I the jerk? How would you deal?

That’s a tough situation. I would definitely stop having conversations via text, but therapy might be a good idea.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This isn’t a long-term solution.

The texting needs to stop.

She needs to respect his boundaries.

They need to go to couples therapy.

She is way too open with her friends.

They need to talk about this, and fast.

