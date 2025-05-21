Horrible Assistant Manager Calls Her Employees Names And Criticizes Their Work, So One Employee Decides Not To Tell Her Something Important Until It’s Too Late To Fix It

Everyone has probably worked for a horrible manager at one time or another.

If you had the opportunity to get revenge on a manager who made your life miserable, would you take it?

In today’s story, one grocery store employee who works the night shift found a way to get back at his annoying manager.

Let’s see what he did.

Finally got a tiny bit of revenge on my horrible assistant manger I work the night shift at a grocery store 10 pm to 6 am and our assistant manger is a piece of garbage. Berates, talks down to, and belittle when criticizing your work. She’s called at least 2 coworkers with disabilities the R word, one night she was berating my facing which is making the shelves look nice and then told me another side of the aisle looked good, but not even a minute later said word for word “Greg does this better then you and he’s an old man it’s pathetic.”

One particular phrase really bothers them.

She’s said to me “I don’t see your hands moving” with an annoying tone if I stop facing as I talk to a coworker. Which I don’t deny is on me, but she loves to leave her aisle for nothing and will be gone from like 5 to over 20 minutes doing who knows what. I mention the leaving her aisle cause it’s a bad thing, but also one night she stood near the registers for some reason but didn’t do anything and then turns to look into the aisle me and 2 other coworkers, all of us facing. I go to push my cart to another spot cause it was in the way of where I needed to face and I was talking to my coworker as I was WALKING back to the spot I was at and she said it “I don’t see your hands moving” Keep in mind she watched me move my cart and me and the other 2 got almost half the store faced in 3 hours .

They were done for the day.

But the revenge happened last Friday night around 10 minutes till 6 am. Towards the end of shift all that was left was dairy and me and most the crew were facing it and then I went to tell her I we finished. She told me to take care of my cart and I was good to go, so I took care of the damaged in my cart then head to where go back was to put the cart there. I walked past frozen as I took my cart there and noticed all the frozen aisles weren’t faced.

Frozen is usually handled differently than the rest of the store.

Frozen is 3 aisles plus a long part of just frozen pizza on the side of the wall. Well normally we don’t face frozen because there’s a guy who solely stocks frozen and he’s supposed to tell our managers depending who’s in that he didn’t face so that they know that they need to send some people to frozen. He’s been told this numerous times and sometimes he doesn’t at all and sometimes he will mention late into the night. That really messes with the rest of us because we will have to face frozen even it means staying past 6 am.

Time to clock out.

So I looked at my phone and noticed that it was 5:45 and was like yeah no, so I continued to take my cart to the spot for go backs and clocked out. Then I waited till everyone was clocked out to tell our assistant manger. I should also mention that originally I only told her just to warn her, but I only mentioned after I clocked out so none of us had to stay late. But later at home I thought about it and felt like I finally a small win after everything she’s done to us because she couldn’t make us stay late and possibly had upper management complain to her about frozen.

I bet the assistant manager had to work longer to fix frozen.

It’s too bad the guy who stocks frozen slacks fails to tell the managers someone needs to go to frozen though.

Seems like revenge on him might be in order too.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person suggests calling Corporate.

Here’s another good reason to call Corporate.

Here’s a story about Target.

It is possible to walk, talk and work with your hands at the same time.

That manager really does sound horrible.

No one should talk to people that way.

