Husband Skips Baby’s Gender Reveal Appointment For Fish And Chips, So Wife Tells Him He Can Wait Until Birth To Find Out

AITA for refusing to tell my husband the gender of our baby after he skipped going to the dr appointment with me? My husband & I are expecting. This is our first baby and we’re excited. Thing is he barely attends any dr appointments with me and his excuses aren’t even valid. He’s willing to miss the dr appointment over soccer or a drink or board game with friends. His response is always “I’m not the one carrying the baby, why do I have to go see the dr with you?”.

Last week was my final straw. He was supposed to come with me for the baby’s gender reveal appointment but he chose to not come last minute because his friend invited him to fish ‘n’ chips meal. I was pretty livid but didn’t make a fuss about it. Mom went with me instead.

He texted asking me to tell him the results (boy or girl) but I refused to tell him. He kept spam calling me but I hung up each time. He came home fuming demanding I tell him the results. I refused and bluntly told him, since he refused to attend the appointment then he gets no results til after the baby’s born and said I was wiling to die on this hill.

He went off calling me spiteful and immature for doing this and punishing him. He said he’s the father and has the right to know. He then called me dramatic since I wasn’t alone and mom was with me. I said he gets no results period.

He’s been fuming about it and told his family and they’re now pressuring me to stop playing mind games with him and tell him, but I declined. AITA?

This person says this is just an indication of how bad a father he’s going to be.

And this person has a lot of questions.





