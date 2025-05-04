Husband Spends Hours Every Night With Wife’s Sister, And Sees No Issue Even When She Questions Their Boundaries

A woman has been married for 14 years, with five kids, and everything seemed normal until recently.

Every night after dinner, her sister spends hours with her husband—sometimes up to 9 hours.

She feels this constant bonding is inappropriate, but he brushes it off as harmless.

Read on for the story.

AITA for disliking the amount of time my husband spends with my sister? My husband and I have been married for 14 years and we have 5 kids together. My dad and all four siblings live within minutes of us and since I’m the only ones with kids and a spouse, they all come over every night for dinner.

So far so good.

My husband spends his afternoons and nights (until he goes to bed) outside, working on little projects or watching tv/listening to music. One of my sisters (41, single) goes and hangs out with him every night after dinner until she leaves. This usually lasts for at least 4 to 5 hours, but has gone into 8 to 9 hours sometimes. They spend more quality time together than we ever could, because of our kids (aged 13 to 3).

Wait…WHAT?

My husband acts like it’s not weird and there’s nothing wrong with it… But I think choosing to spend that amount of time with anyone (especially of the opposite gender) who isn’t your significant other is incredibly inappropriate. AITA here?

