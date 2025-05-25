Insecure Girlfriend Insulted Another Woman To Feel Superior, But Her Partner Stayed Silent When The Woman Called Her Out

Condescension disguised as confidence can only go unnoticed for so long.

One woman made one too many cutting comments in the wrong company, and for once, her partner didn’t step in to shield her from the reaction.

AITA For not defending my girlfriend when she insulted another woman? My girlfriend has a habit of comparing herself to other women in a condescending way.

I have always felt uncomfortable about it, but I usually let it go. Recently, we were out with my friends and she made a comment about one of the women at the table, implying she probably didn’t graduate.

The woman replied, “At least I don’t have to put others down to feel good about myself.”

My girlfriend looked at me, expecting me to step in, but I didn’t. Later, she got really upset and said I betrayed her by staying silent. Thing is, I kind of agreed with the other woman. AITA?

