Lead Volunteer Had An Unemployed Volunteer Working For Him And They Did Not Get Along, So When The Guy Finally Got A Job, This Lead Volunteer Stalked His Social Media And Got Him Fired There

When you volunteer and help people who are unemployed, you are going to run into some real slackers from time to time.

What would you do if one person who volunteered with you was rude and really rubbed you the wrong way?

That is what happened to the volunteer in this story, so when the other guy left, he stalked his social media and got him fired multiple times.

Check it out.

Tardiness is enough to make me rage, but start insulting customers & volunteers…. P.S. Watch what you post on FB 😉 So, around three years ago I started volunteering for a local charity shop. Just till work & dealing with customers/queries etc, but after having been there quite some time, I also now train new people & open/close when needed. Anyhow, we get a few from CS (community service) which work upstairs & volunteers that do shop front stuff. But, we also get people that are forced into coming via job centres under threat of having their money stopped. Most have been okay, I’ve pointed them to sites to help them fight for their rights & so on, but then some…some needed a slap!

This guy will be trouble.

One such “person” was DH. DH was forced to come here & as per usual, I give everyone a fair chance, but he’d upset quite a few people & manager didn’t seem to care. Such as when he patted backside of one young female volunteer, who came running to me about it, so I told manager. She asked about it & said to me later “Oh, he said he only did it with a book he was holding” which was irrelevant what was used.

It sounds like these two are not going to get along.

He upset me big time. I’m weird about time keeping. I’m always far too early for everything & usually leave only after things are done. I hate being late. Like serious hate for it. Alas, it winds me up when others are too, but I know that’s my problem. Well, DH used to get to shop on time, but would still be stood out back smoking & playing on phone when I was due to be off. Miffed, I mentioned it to him a few times, but would still do things out front until he was finally ready.

This employee needs to learn to work harder.

Couple of times I had to be off sharpish, mentioned as such, made no difference. Finally got sick of it & come my time to leave I went into back room, peered into back yard & said “See you later, I’m off” to which DH said “Oh, is it that time? There in a couple of minutes”. “Okay,” I replied “but let manager know shop front is un-staffed” & as about to walk away, he moaned “AS, (another volunteer) go out front until I’m ready”. Me: “AS is on her dinner, she’s been here all day”. He finally went out front, but this kind of stuff continued. Such as coming out front one minute early, only to say “I’m off next door to grab a drink”.

No doubt, this employee is a jerk.

Then there was the insults. Like when a regular customer was outside checking stock on rails when he said “Seen you here before, but you never buy anything” (she does often). She collared me when I was shopping once & told me about this, manager said “It was probably just a joke”. We have 2-3 people volunteering with various learning difficulties, one of whom is a friendly giant, soft & wouldn’t hurt a fly. He has a habit of touching folk on shoulders when getting their attention, no biggie. But, DH kept swearing at him to not do it, instead of politely asking.

That’s not right.

One time even shouting in front of shop full of customers, to which the poor lad stormed upstairs upset. I was told about this few days later, as it seemed others had given up telling manager about events. Long story short (far too late haha), he finally got a job, so left (wohoo!). The job was at the cinema where I knew someone worked & apparently he was just the same. I sent links to some of the complaints he’d made on FB about the cinema to the cinema chain & low & behold, he got a warning. Couple weeks later he was fired, yet on FB claimed he’d quit.

This guy is a serious stalker.

Month or two later he got a job cleaning for local hospital via a job agency. Again, complaining about the job & I forwarded these to said agency, but was too late. Apparently he’d already been fired. He then ended up at a local national delivery firm, fool posted stuff about throwing parcels about because “They’re not mine,why should I care” (perhaps should work for Yodel :p). Not sure what happened on this one, but he didn’t last there long.

Wow, it isn’t his job to follow this guy around.

After that he ended up as till jockey at some local garage on late shifts. Had no idea which one & wasn’t sure what I could do there, but seemed it wasn’t necessary, as he lasted all of a couple of months. He came into shop yesterday afternoon just before the manager was about to leave, heard him complaining about being a cleaner again, no idea where. Perhaps he’s realized I want his head on a block, because he neither talked nor looked at me, despite being relatively close. He was in with his mother though, so perhaps realised I would’ve dropped him in it big time.

It’s time to let it go.

Don’t think I’m quite done with this yet either. So remember folks, don’t be late & especially don’t pick on people that won’t/can’t defend themselves, because there’s always someone angry, such as myself that will do it for them & then some 😉

It sounds like this guy was putting a lot of effort into following him around and getting him in trouble; that’s pretty petty.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Sure, this guy was annoying and rude, but at some point, you have to let it go.

This guy took persistence to a whole other level.

