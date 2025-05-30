Man Asked His Aunt To Increase His Pay To House Sit For Her, So She Started Guilt Tripping Him

House sitting a house full of pets is not an easy task.

This man was asked to house sit his aunt’s house with 4 pets and a teenager.

He asked to increase his compensation, since he has to take time off work, but his aunt tried to convince him that she’s already offering him a good deal.

Was he asking for too much? Read the full story below.

AITA for charging $50 a day to house sit Aunt’s place My aunt often goes on vacation, and she always needs someone to look after the house. She has a dog, cat, and 2 birds. She also has a teenage son on the spectrum that I look after.

This man’s aunt regularly pays him to house-sit her place.

I don’t do it for the money, but she typically gives between $20 and 30 CAD a day to do this. The typical day can be quite busy.

It comes with a load of other chores.

I feed the cat twice a day and clean the litter box. I walk the dog three times a day—once in the morning, afternoon, and evening. I also feed the dog twice a day, and do the dog’s dental bone late in the morning. I make sure birds are fed, but her son takes care of that most of the time.

And he has to look after her son, too.

And finally, I clean up after her son. The latter can often take 30 minutes a day or more. He makes quite a mess. She does provide some food that her son and I can eat, but I also make food for him and make sure he eats.

Now, his aunt asked him to house-sit for a month.

She is going to Europe for a month. She wanted me to house sit for her again. This time, however, I am full time in university, I am also working part time.

He asked for a rate increase.

I’d definitely lose time at work because I can’t leave the dog for more than 7 hours. I make $35 CAD/hour as a lifeguard. I asked for $50 a day to help offset this. The going rate in my area is $75-100 a day plus pets.

She thought it was too much.

My aunt texted me rather passive aggressively. She said $50/day was way too steep. She added that I won’t have to take time off work or clean up after her son. That is simply not the case.

She started guilt-tripping him.

She’s been trying to guilt me into feeling like she’s doing me a favour because I’d be getting a place to stay and food in the fridge. The reality is that I will be losing money, and I’d get all the responsibility of taking care of her household. AITA for asking for better compensation.

