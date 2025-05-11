Man Asked His Neighbor To Turn Off His Loud Noise Device, But When His Neighbor Refused, He Called The Cops On Him Instead

Noise can turn even the nicest neighborhood into a battleground.

What would you do if a neighbor turned on a loud, annoying noise every night? Would you try to ignore it, or would you try to convince him to turn it off?

This man explains that his neighbor is using a noise device to keep rabbits off his property, but the noise is disturbing more than just the rabbits!

He’s wondering if it was too extreme to call the cops about this situation.

Read the full story below.

AITA for calling the cops on Elmer Fudd Neighbor I live in a townhouse community. My neighbor recently installed a high pitched whining noise device. This was allegedly to “keep out bunnies.” He has a weird obsession with the local rabbits. Not because he has a garden or anything.

This man has no idea why his neighbor is obsessed with keeping the bunnies out.

To my knowledge, these bunnies have not wronged him in any way. Nothing seems to be able to explain his vendetta, and his thick accent makes it really hard for me to take him seriously, especially when he’s ranting about “the bunnies.”

He tried talking to his neighbor about it, but was dismissed.

The noise is loud enough that my dogs go nuts, and people who sleep on the front side of the house have great difficulty sleeping. I’m usually a “just talk about it” kind of guy. So, earlier this evening, I knocked on his door and asked him if he could turn it off so people could sleep.

So, he called the cops on him instead.

He said to get lost and joked that I should call the cops. So, I found the non-emergency number for the local cops and called them. As a person who generally isn’t a fan of police, AITA for calling them?

I wonder why the neighbor is so concerned about bunnies? Calling the cops sounds reasonable. He’s disturbing the peace with a loud noise.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person has a somewhat similar experience.

This person suggests informing the management company, too.

LOL. Looney Tunes fans will understand.

Finally, people agree with what he did.

Never tempt your neighbors to call the cops!

