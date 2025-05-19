Man Helps His Siblings Financially For Years, But When One Of Them Suddenly Gets A Lot Of Money, They Keep It A Secret From Him

Imagine helping your siblings financially for years and then one day you found out one of your siblings suddenly got a lot of money and made it a point to keep it a secret from you.

Would you be angry at this sibling, or would you let it go?

In today’s story, a man in this situation is pretty upset, but he’s not sure if his plan for how to react is wise or not.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for calling out my father and cutting off my brothers after discovering they hid a financial windfall from me? I have been the primary provider for my siblings since 2019. My father was emotionally abusive growing up, and after my mother passed, I took on the responsibility of financially supporting my younger siblings. Paying for their education, food, and other necessities, even while working hard to keep myself afloat. As my father was retired and his pension wasn’t sufficient. Meanwhile, my father and his wife (they married in 2021) have never contributed much but have constantly badgered my siblings for money.

One of his brothers had more money than he realized.

Recently, I found out that one of my brothers, Sam, received a significant financial windfall. Instead of telling me, he hid it from me, gave a large chunk to his church, sent money to our father (who lied about needing it for an “eviction” but actually used it for his wife’s father’s burial), sent a portion to my father’s wife, and even gave a portion to our other brother, Troy, who has a history of stealing from our late mother. The only reason I found out was because my sister Emma traveled back home and Troy told her. She told me, and when I confronted Sam, I learned that he had intentionally kept it from me because he was “finalizing results.” Yet he had shared the entire money!

He didn’t give any money to Emma either.

It doesn’t help that Sam and Emma are twins. Emma would be going to law school this year and would need financial help. But he didn’t remember to gift her anything. This was my major angst as I wasn’t looking to share in the money. I am financially comfortable.

It gets even worse.

To make matters worse, my father later called Emma a “destroyer”for telling me the truth. Emma, feeling overwhelmed by the backlash, is begging me to let it go and forgive them. I feel betrayed.

He wants to cut off everyone but Emma.

For years, I struggled to ensure my siblings had what they needed, and the moment someone else had money, they didn’t even think I was important enough to be informed. So I made a decision: I cut them all off —my father and his wife, Sam, and Troy. The only person I want to have in my life is Emma, as she was the only one honest with me. So, AITA for refusing to forgive them and cutting them off?

It’s so messed up that they all lied to him, and why did Troy forget about his twin sister?

This is a really messed up family, and I’d be hurt too if I were in this situation.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He’s right to be hurt, for sure.

