Man Recently Learned That His Horrible Roommate Is Dying, So He Wants To Move Out Immediately

Living with people with health conditions can be a challenge.

This man recently found out that his roommate is terminally ill.

He doesn’t want to live with a roommate who is sick, but he’s wondering if it’s selfish to move out.

Read the full story below.

AITA – For moving out early after learning my horrible roommate is terminally ill For the last 6 months, I have endured living with a roommate. I thought he was an incompetent lazy individual. He would leave dishes in the dish washer for weeks. He’d pile up trash on the kitchen table, and he’d keep his personal items in common areas of the house.

This man’s roommate is hard to live with.

He also sleeps in the living room even though he has a room, and he blasts the TV until 4 am on weekdays. He leaves his laundry in the washer for weeks. He washes dishes with bleach and floor cleaner. These are just a few of the things I have experienced. There are worse.

He recently learned his roommate has a chronic illness.

I recently confronted my landlord, yet again, with a variety of issues. That’s when I learned that this roommate has high blood pressure. He also has chronic heart disease and end-stage kidney disease. He needs dialysis to live.

He felt upset.

I was shocked and I felt bad, especially because I ignore him completely. I’m a little upset my landlord didn’t disclose this to me. My roommate was basically in hospice care prior to me moving in.

He now has more empathy for his roommate.

Over all, I am starting to honestly understand his behavior more, and I have more empathy. I think he should have done assistant living instead of depending on a roommate for care.

But he plans to move out.

Instead of staying, however, I am even more of a rush to move. I want to do this before my lease ends. I am a little freaked out by the whole thing, I must admit, mainly because he doesn’t eat well or take care of himself for someone with a terminal illness.

He’s scared.

And I’m scared to walk in the living room one day and he’s not breathing. Last night, his breathing was so heavy. It was so scary.

Moving out has a negative impact on his landlord, too.

My landlord just got laid off, and he could use the extra money. But I told him I’m moving out by 6/1 anyway. I know this will leave my landlord with a financial burden.

But he will do what’s best for him.

But I need to do what’s best for me. My friends said I need more empathy, but I feel like prioritizing myself is more important.

He was looking for a roommate. He didn’t sign up for hospice care.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Empathy is one thing, sacrificing your well-being is another.

