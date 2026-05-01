Man Refused To Lend $600 To His Girlfriend, But She Argues That He Gave $500 To His Sister, So He Should Also Help Her Out

Would you lend a big amount of money to a girlfriend or boyfriend?

A man decided that he’s not ready to merge incomes yet, but his girlfriend was offended that he refused her money.

What would you do differently in this situation?

Read the full story.

AITAH for not wanting to lend $600 to my GF? I (29/M) have been dating my GF (26/F) for a little over a year and half.My GF is currently between apartments, living with her sister and is trying to move to a new place. She asked me if I could loan her $600 to help her with the move, even offering to sign a contract. I told her no, I wasn’t comfortable doing that for multiple reasons.

His reasons are good.

One, because I am also planning to move in the summer and am also trying to finish paying off student loans so giving out $600 would increase her timeline, but it would push my timeline back. More importantly though, she doesn’t have the best history in paying people back. She’s changing jobs soon and insists she’ll be able to pay it back quickly but I just don’t believe it.

But his reasons aren’t good enough for his girlfriend.

She got upset and said she doesn’t understand how I’m saying no to her but I could give my sister $500 a few months ago to help her. This is, even though I know she wasn’t going to pay it back (My sister is in a very nasty custody case with her ex that us in the family stepped in to help her with). It’s not like my GF never asks for anything, I always send her money, granted it’s usually not $600 amounts. And truthfully, she’s in a more lucrative career field than me.

Things are awkward now.

She’s just terrible at money management and it always results in her needing aid from someone in a situation that she should’ve been able to avoid. I told her here’s a difference between someone genuinely needing help because they lack the means, and needing help because they spent their money on unnecessary things instead of putting it aside for their actual needs. But I could have the wrong stance and/or may be being a bit harsh. AITA?

Asking is one thing, demanding is another.

What did Reddit think?

Something to consider.

Exactly.

It’s a red flag…

Yup.

This is important.

Another reader chimes in.

Always observe the early red flags.

If the person deflects, you know it will cause issues in the future.