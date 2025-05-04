Man Was Helping A Couple Dock Their Boat, But When The Guy Made A Snarky Comment He Threw Their Rope In The Water

Imagine lending a helping hand only for the person to bite it.

That’s basically what happened to this guy when he was selflessly helping another man dock his boat.

So he left him high and dry to teach him a lesson.

Let’s read the story.

Help at the dock. This happened about 15 years ago. A friend of ours worked at a swanky bar that had a dock and boat rental on a lake full of million plus dollar water front homes. Mid week boat rentals were free for him, so we packed a boat full of friends and beer. A few hours in, it was past time to relieve the pressure of all the beers we consumed, so off to the dock at his work. We docked and everyone left me to watch the boat. Ugh.

Everything was going well until someone rained on his parade.

While waiting, a couple pull up to the dock in a beautiful wooden speedboat. The “gentleman” driving was having a hard time as it was windy and he kept drifting away from the dock.

He wanted to help.

Seeing this, I jumped up on the dock and asked him for his rope, which he tossed without saying a word. I tried his boat off at the dock and he says: “you know, most people would move their boat to the windward side so others could dock easier” in a rather mean snark.

That was uncalled for.

I looked at him with a questioning expression, bent over, united his boat and threw his rope in the water. His boat now turned off and drifting in the wind. I hear his wife say “why do you always have to be an *******”.

She was clearly fed up with her husband’s behavior.

I sat back in the boat with a smile as he cussed and struggled for the next 10 minutes. Moral of the story is, don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

He will think twice before doing something like that again.

Let’s read some Reddit comments.

Don’t we all?

Exactly.

He taught him a valuable lesson.

This person sums it up.

A compliment.

Another reader chimes in.

But at what cost?

Hopefully, he’ll have less of a ‘main character’ moment next time.

Even if he was right, his approach was wrong from all angles.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.