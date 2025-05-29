Man’s Sister Called His Car Embarassing And Asked Him To Park Farther Away At The Airport, So He Decided To Leave Her To Fend For Herself

Some people care more about appearances than anything else.

It’s especially sad when someone treats loved ones as disposable because of that.

The man telling this story shares how his sister simply dissed his car and asked him to park far so people wouldn’t see her getting in it.

Now she’s mad, and he’s wondering if he’s in the wrong for how he reacted to her comment.

Let’s analyze the predicament.

AITA for not picking my sister up from the airport because she called my car “embarrassing”? So my sister flew in yesterday and asked if I could pick her up. I said sure, no problem. I drive a super old Honda Civic, it runs fine but yeah it’s got dents, the A/C squeals a little, whatever.

It still works perfectly well, so who cares what it looks like? Apparently his sister.

10 minutes before her flight lands she texts me “Can you park far? I don’t want people thinking I’m getting in that embarrassing car.” I stared at it for a sec, and then just didn’t go. Turned off my phone and went home.

He didn’t even flinch. She was mad.

She called our mom from the terminal crying because “I stranded her in another city” like she didn’t just roast the only free ride she had. She ended up getting an Uber for like $75 and now she’s texting me paragraphs about how I’m “spiteful” and “childish.” I don’t even feel bad. AITA?

Just an older sibling teaching his sibling a lesson she won’t forget.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

She could have easily avoided that.

Problem solved.

Another reader chimes in.

Main character syndrome.

This commenter shares their opinion.

Now she will think twice before roasting someone else’s car.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.