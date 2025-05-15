Mom Asks Her Son To Watch For Pedestrians, So He Yells At Everyone On The Sidewalk And Turns It Into A Running Joke

It’s amazing how fast a simple request can backfire when your kid shares your sense of humor.

What would you do if you asked your adult son to help watch for pedestrians while driving, only for him to shout “Pedestrian!” and point out every single person walking, even those nowhere near the road?

Would you tell him to cut it out?

Or would you hope that he continues it forever?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Pedestrian! I (54F) went to visit my adult son (30M). We went out to dinner, and I was driving; he was in the passenger seat. We had to go through downtown traffic, and I asked him to help me watch out for pedestrians. I didn’t specify pedestrians crossing the road. (Pedestrians have the right of way.)

Apparently, she should’ve been more specific.

So true to his humor, he notified me about every person walking. Every. Single. Person. Yelling (not too loud) Pedestrian! And pointing to each person walking on the sidewalk. OMG, he has me in tears from laughing so hard. I made a monster and taught him a warped sense of humor. God, I love my son! Even a month later, when I went to visit him again, he’d did the same thing. I think this will forever be a thing, and I don’t mind.

Too funny!

It’s nice to see a mother with such a good sense of humor.

