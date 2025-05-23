New Parents Bombarded By Grandmother’s Demands Decide To Set Some Boundaries, But They Spark Some Unexpected Drama

There are many ways to parent — but what happens when your parents critique your technique?

Read how one Redditor’s overbearing mother pushes these new parents to the limit.

See the story below to get started.

AITA for telling my mom that she can’t come over after I had my baby? My mother has a history of prioritizing her own wants/desires over what others want. I gave birth last week and invited her to come to the hospital to see the baby. While at the hospital, she stated that she would be coming over to my house, less than 24hrs after I left the hospital, to “help out and hold her grandson.”

But, the parents had other desires.

My husband and I wanted to spend time alone as a family after getting home, so we told her that she might need to wait until the next weekend to stop by.

Grandma didn’t take this well.

My mother then stated that we were “banning” her from seeing “her grandchild.” She said that her love language is acts of service, and I was being mean for not allowing her to come over so soon after birth. We caved and allowed her to come over the day after getting home from the hospital.

When she did get to visit — Grandma had notes…

During her visit, she proceeded to point out everything she believed we were doing wrong as parents (give him the pacifier, put him in the sun, etc.) and refused to listen when we told her that we did not want unsolicited advice. Fast-forward to two days later, and she texts me saying, “my grandson misses me”.

This time, the parents were being health conscious.

I told her that we are limiting guests until the baby gets his first vaccines at two months but that she could stop by the house in two weeks to see him if she’d like. She does not respond to this message. She texts me two days later and asks me to call her.

This is when things take a turn for the worse…

A brief summary of the phone call was her saying that my husband and I are keeping her from “her grandson” and, again, stating that she’s knows what’s best for my son. I told her that we are her parents, and she has no say in what we do with our child or when we would like to have guests over.

And now, the drama has expanded to the rest of the family.

She has now begun to complain to other family members that my husband and I are being overly cautious about our child’s health and we don’t know what we’re doing as parents. She thinks that we are “being mean” in not letting her come over to clean our house, even though I never asked her to do that.

Now, this new mother is questioning herself.

I’m conflicted because she’s my son’s grandmother and I want her to feel like a part of his life, but I feel like she is overstepping. AITA for telling my mother that she needs to respect the boundaries we set for ourselves and child without her input, as well as for limiting her from seeing him weekly like she wants?

Does Reddit think these parents are overbearing or in the right for wanting some alone time with their newborn?

Let’s read the comments to find out more.

Redditors overwhelmingly agreed “NTA.”

They encouraged the new mother to stand her ground.

And they said implementing boundaries is a must.

But one Redditor questioned why the daughter didn’t just outright address the matter to her mother.

These new parents need new boundaries — fast.

Otherwise parenthood is going to feel sour.

