One Employee Leaves Work Prepared To Brush Snow Off Their Car, And Jokes About A Clearly Unprepared Coworker

If you live in a place where you get a lot of snow in the winter, you probably learn to go to work prepared for the weather.

What would you do if a coworker weren’t prepared for their car being covered in snow?

Would you help them or laugh at them?

In today’s story, one coworker turns an unprepared coworker’s misfortune into a joke that almost everyone finds funny.

Let’s read all the details.

oh, there’s snow on your car. you poor thing………….. Years ago, at the huge nursing home i worked for, we had a “princess”…… she had a bug up her butt toward me, for some reason ( maybe because i was the go to person, to get things done and she was not) . She would be overheard complaining about me, to her pals….. I would just laugh.

Sometimes she gave her coworkers a ride to work.

I lived about 10 miles from the work site and during the winter storms, i was the one that would pick up my coworkers along the way in. Some of whom would call out “sick” because they didn’t want to clear their cars/ shovel the snow , to get to work. That’s nonsense.

This sounds like a pretty bad snow storm.

So this one storm, snowed overnight and all the next day…. cars were covered at 3pm…. I hit my remote starter before leaving the building, put on my snowpants, grabbed my push broom and headed for the parking lot. My 4 passengers were already starting to clear my car when i got there and together we carried on.

Princess was not dressed for the weather.

Well , here comes “princess” , just her uniform pants, under a fancy cashmere coat, vee neck, fur collar, fancy high-heeled leather boots, fancy leather gloves, carrying a pizza box along with her fancy handbag……. She is parked right next to us. ” oh my god, look at my car” she whines, standing there as we are clearing 8″ of my car…..almost done, just doing the headlights and bumpas…… I stop and look at her for a moment, in disbelief that she just realized that it was snowing.

He pretended to offer to help.

” No worries, i’ll help you” i say to her… My passengers are now banging off the snow brushes and getting ready to get in my car…..( yes, i handed out snowbrushes, when we got to work, we all took them into the building, useless if the brushes are in a car covered in snow) I take the pizza box from her hand and set it down on the snow packed hood of her car ” there ya go”…….

Everyone thought it was funny except princess.

My passengers are trying not to laugh out loud , as they pile into my car. I keep as straight face as i get in, leaving “princess” standing there, with her mouth open………….. She found another job, somewhere, about 6 weeks later.. The poor thing…………snow on her car………

Princess definitely didn’t come to work prepared for the weather!

Hopefully she found a job with a parking garage so her car wouldn’t sit outside in the stow.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person makes another assumption about the princess.

This person shares a story about their neighbor.

Another person has learned to bring a snowbrush into the office.

Snow isn’t a big deal if you’re used to it.

But snow is a big deal if you’re not used to it.

It sounds like she’s not used to the snow.

And she doesn’t want to learn, either.

