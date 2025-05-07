Overweight Teacher Puts Up With A Mean Student, But When The Student Graduates And Becomes A Physical Therapist, Fate Brings Them Together Again

Teachers really put up with a lot.

What would you do if you were a teacher and a student kept calling you mean names?

Would you hope to never see them again after they graduated, or would you jump at the chance to run into them again so you could get revenge?

The teacher in today’s story put up with quite a bit of verbal abuse from one particular student, but years after she graduated, he had the perfect opportunity to get back at her…and he took it!

Let’s read all the details.

Mr. Chipmunk’s Revenge I worked as a teacher and had the student from Hell one year. She was nasty to me and everyone else. However, her biggest target was her English teacher. He was a big guy, probably close to 400 pounds. And hairy. When he shaved, he had to decide where his neck hair ended and his beard began. The back of his neck was a jungle, so he probably had some serious back hair.

The student called the teacher names.

He hung some DC Comics posters (including Batmen) on the classroom wall behind his desk, so she called him Fatman. She also referred to him as Mr. Chipmunk because of his hairy arms and neck. He was a jolly person, and the other teachers adored him.

Fate would bring them together yet again.

After the student from Hell graduated, she became a licensed physical therapist. The teacher slipped on a wet floor that had no sign to warn people, and filed a workman’s comp claim, having hurt his lower back. Unable to work, he was given a referral for Physical Therapy. When he went in to make an appointment at the front desk, he spotted her picture on the wall with the other therapists.

He knew it was his chance to get revenge.

He saw an opportunity, asked for her specifically, and was set up for PT three times a week. With her. She had to manipulate his huge hairy back three times a week. He gave a running commentary to some other teachers, even telling us that he would not use the AC in his car on the way to the PT, so his back was a hot, sweaty mess that she had to wipe off with a towel before working on him. He also said that he “rather enjoyed the massages”.

That sounds gross and funny. Serves her right for being mean to him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person guessed the ending.

This would make it even worse.

Did she know he was getting revenge?

This person thinks the story was made up.

Serves her right for being mean!

We love to see it.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.