Rigid Manager Denied Flexible PTO In The Name Of Fairness, So One Employee Took All Their PTO At Once And Let The System Collapse

HR said “we can’t make exceptions” so I took all my PTO at once New manager comes in loud, talking about “structure” and “consistency.” Suddenly no WFH, no flex hours, no swapping PTO. I asked to move two days. My cousin’s wedding.

She just goes, “Sorry, we can’t make exceptions to anyone. It wouldn’t be fair.”

Alright then, I put in a request for all 23 of my unused PTO days. Straight through end of quarter. No overlap, no coverage. It got approved in like… 10 minutes? Lol okay.

Couple days later she’s in full panic mode: “Wait, who’s handling your workload?”

“Dunno. I assumed you had a plan. No exceptions, right?” She had to cover me and deal with fallout. Stuff piled up, clients got ticked, and two people quit.

After this whole debacle, management had changed their tune!

I came back to a new HR memo: “Managers can now approve flexible PTO on a case-by-case basis.” Turns out fair looks different when you’re the one getting screwed.

